Facebook’s Largest Black Lives Matter Page Was a Scam Run by a White Guy outside the U.S.

The largest Black Lives Matter page on Facebook is reportedly a fraud — run by a white man in Australia who used it to take in more than $100,000 in donations.

The page was simply called “Black Lives Matter” and had nearly 700,000 followers, compared with the 322,000 for the verified page of the same name.

The bogus page has been suspended and online payment platforms PayPal, Patreon, Donorbox and Classy have stopped working with it.

Some of the money raised through the fake page reportedly went into a bank in Australia.

The page was tied to Ian Mackay, an official with the National Union of Workers in Australia. He has served as an organizer and branch vice president.

He’s been suspended pending a union investigation.

“The NUW is not involved in, and has not authorized, any activities with reference to claims made in CNN’s story,” said union national secretary Tim Kennedy.

