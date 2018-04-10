Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Reportedly Approved FBI Raid On Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Personally

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the search warrant on President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, The New York Times confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The process by which the FBI may obtain a search warrant on a lawyer is “among the most sensitive moves federal prosecutors can make as they pursue a criminal investigation,” the Times reported. Indeed, prosecutors must jump through several legal hoops in order to obtain one, and it was originally believed that Geoffrey Berman, interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, signed off on the warrant.

Meanwhile, Rosenstein – who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and possible obstruction of justice by the president and/or his campaign – personally gave the thumbs-up on the warrant which allowed FBI officers to obtain documents from Cohen. The documents the FBI is interested in are, among other things, details into Cohen’s payments to two different women with whom President Donald Trump allegedly had affairs: Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. – READ MORE

