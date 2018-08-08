Alleged MS-13 kingpin pleads with judge to improve jail conditions

An alleged major drug trafficker known as “Reaper,” who’s accused of being a kingpin in the brutal MS-13 gang, told a judge life in lockup is unbearable and complained about a lack of phone access and the “discrimination” he faces at a New York county jail.

Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, 35, begged State Supreme Court Justice Patricia Harrington to intervene while he’s locked up in Nassau County, Newsday reported Monday. Corea Diaz claimed he was “suffering.”

“Discrimination. I’m suffering in this county. They call me ‘El Chapo.’ Die, scary guy,” the so-called East Coast leader of the notorious gang told the court he had received “a lot of death threats” from outside the jail.

Corea Diaz was charged with three counts of operating as a major drug trafficker and five counts of second-degree conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to the crimes in April. The district attorney’s office had told the court Corea Diaz reported directly to the gang’s leaders in El Salvador.

“I’m a human being, I have a family. I have children. I’m not able to talk to them,” he said. “It’s about time that I speak to them because when I get deported, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to speak to them again.” – READ MORE

Border Patrol Agents Assigned To The Rio Grande Valley Sector Stopped Five Dangerous Gang Members From Successfully Moving Into The U.s. Interior. The Agents Also Stopped Two Previously Deported Child Sex Offenders.

Weslaco Station agents arrested a suspected illegal immigrant near Alamo, Texas, on Sunday, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. After taking the Mexican national to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation, agents learned that the St. Peter Police Department in Missouri previously arrested him for statutory rape in the second degree. A Missouri court convicted the man and sentenced him to one year in prison.

Falfurrias Station agents located about 80 miles inland from the border, apprehended a Guatemalan man near Encino on Saturday. The area is a well-known human smuggling dropoff location where migrants are marched through dangerous conditions to circumvent the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint. After taking the Guatemalan to the station for processing, agents learned that Boston, Massachusetts, Police Department officers arrested the man in 2003 for indecent assault and battery of a child under the age of 14, officials stated.

Later that afternoon, McAllen Station agents arrested a Salvadoran man near the border town of Mission, Texas. During a background investigation, officials confirmed the Salvadoran to be a member of the hyperviolent transnational criminal MS-13 gang, according to the information from Border Patrol agents.

In total, the Rio Grande Valley Sector agents kept four MS-13 gang members, one 18th Street gang member and two sex offenders who previously victimized minors from successfully making their way back into the interior of the U.S. – READ MORE

