Politics TV
WATCH: Ex-US Attorney Issues Unexpected Warning to Mueller During Tucker Interview
However, Mueller reportedly countered with the suggestion that he could simply issue a subpoena against Trump that would compel him to appear before a grand jury. It was a prospect that didn’t go over particularly well with Trump’s lawyers.
Nor did the thought of a subpoena forcing Trump to appear before a grand jury sit well with former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova. During a Wednesday appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, diGenova absolutely ripped into the idea and issued a direct warning to Mueller that doing so would be blatantly illegal.
“It’s not an ongoing investigation, there is no crime. They’ve already conceded that the president is not a target,” DiGenova stated.
“They’re asking those 49 questions that they want to ask the president, maybe even with a grand jury subpoena, because they want to impeach the president,” he continued. “This has nothing to do with a criminal investigation. Donald Trump has done nothing wrong, he’s conspired with no one.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
It remains to be seen if diGenova's stark warning to Mueller will be taken to heart or fall on deaf ears...