WATCH: Ex-US Attorney Issues Unexpected Warning to Mueller During Tucker Interview

However, Mueller reportedly countered with the suggestion that he could simply issue a subpoena against Trump that would compel him to appear before a grand jury. It was a prospect that didn’t go over particularly well with Trump’s lawyers.

Nor did the thought of a subpoena forcing Trump to appear before a grand jury sit well with former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova. During a Wednesday appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, diGenova absolutely ripped into the idea and issued a direct warning to Mueller that doing so would be blatantly illegal.

“It’s not an ongoing investigation, there is no crime. They’ve already conceded that the president is not a target,” DiGenova stated.

“They’re asking those 49 questions that they want to ask the president, maybe even with a grand jury subpoena, because they want to impeach the president,” he continued. “This has nothing to do with a criminal investigation. Donald Trump has done nothing wrong, he’s conspired with no one.” – READ MORE

