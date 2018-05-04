Apparently all those countries that lectured Trump on the Paris climate accord are too cheap to meet their own obligations

Yes, wealthy nations of the world who are now cheaping out on poor countries they PROMISED to help, tell us more about how evil President Trump was for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

From The Guardian: Finance for poor countries to help them reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and deal with climate change is lagging behind the promises of rich countries, an Oxfam report finds.

The 2015 Paris agreement on climate change re-stated the $100bn financial target, but Oxfam says the taxpayer-funded finance from rich countries in 2015-16 stood at about $48bn, or nearly half the amount promised for 2020. – READ MORE

