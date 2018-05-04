WATCH: CNN Reporter Disrupts White House Prayer Event with Stormy Daniels Segment

During a White House event Thursday commemorating the National Day of Prayer, CNN went live to a reporter who proceeded to discuss the latest developments regarding payments received by adult film star Stormy Daniels from President Donald Trump’s attorney.

“CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is at the White House where the president is about to take part in an event to mark the National Day of Prayer,” anchor Kate Bolduan said at the start of the segment. “Kaitlan, there’s a lot to pray about today. What are you hearing from the White House?”

The Washington Examiner reported Collins spoke so loudly that some members of the audience turned around to see the source of the noise.

Andrew Beatty, a White House reporter for AFP, tweeted that the CNN reporter was disruptive. – READ MORE

