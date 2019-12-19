WATCH: Eric Swalwell Blasted for Suggesting Trump Is Guilty Until Proven Innocent

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) came under fire for comments he made during an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, in which he discarded the Fifth Amendment and confessed his mindset that he thinks President Donald Trump is guilty until proven innocent.

Swalwell’s remarks on Tuesday hinged on the fact that the White House opted not to play the House Democrats’ impeachment game.

It refused to send documents and witnesses to mount a defense against the televised circus.

“We can only conclude that you’re guilty,” the California lawmaker stated.

“In America, innocent men do not hide and conceal evidence,” Swalwell added.

“They are forthcoming and they want to cooperate and the president is acting like a very guilty person right now.” – READ MORE

