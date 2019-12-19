CNN’s Chris Cuomo: If you call yourself a ‘Christian,’ you can’t support ‘ugliness’ President Trump ‘spits out’

Cuomo on Monday night’s program grilled former Republican Congressman Sean Duffy regarding the GOP’s “silence” in the aftermath of Trump’s dig against Pelosi as well as similar putdowns.

Cuomo then parroted what’s become a left-wing default: Christianity.

“Remind me, Sean, are you a Christian?” Cuomo asked Duffy, to which the former congressman answered affirmatively.

“Your party basically wants to make Christianity the religion of this country, but certainly the guiding light of its party,” the host continued.

But Duffy pushed back, saying the GOP wants “freedom of religion” and “the freedom to practice whatever religion you choose.”

To which Cuomo replied, “Which often gets translated into the ability to discriminate against others” — and dropped the Big One.

“If you want to hold yourself as a Christian, you can’t make any of the arguments you’re making right now,” Cuomo told Duffy. – READ MORE