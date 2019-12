Former Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill on Tuesday spoke at an anti-Trump rally in Los Angeles, where she repeated Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D., Mich.) line about impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Everything is a blessing and a curse, right? But tonight I can be here and I am not a member of Congress and this is a solemn, solemn thing,” Hill said. “I can say tonight it’s time to impeach the motherf—er.”

