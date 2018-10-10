WATCH: Eric Holder Goes Full Street Thug; Demands Democrats Kick Republicans’ Asses

Eric Holder wants to kick your skinny ass.

“Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder tells a crowd to “kick” Republicans, prompting the crowd to cheer and chant “fight” in response.

Holder’s remarks were at a rally in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Stockbridge, Georgia on October 7, 2018.” — GOP War Room

Holder, who hasn’t fought anything but the flu, is talking tough.

He wants Democrats to get physical, while he’s at home planning his run for president — a run that promises to last at least a week.

Brian Terry could not be reached for comment.

