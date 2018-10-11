WATCH: CNN anchor has a bizarre reaction to liberal protesters being called the ‘m-word’

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin was visibly upset that a guest criticized the extreme behavior from left-wing protesters against Brett Kavanaugh, and called them “the m-word.”

Baldwin was discussing the political climate with conservative commentators Mary Katherine Ham and Matt Lewis when she appeared offended at the use of a certain word to describe protesters. Lewis used the example of obnoxious demonstrators screaming and yelling at Sen.Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his wife as they tried to eat dinner in Washington, D.C.

“I believe it’s the overreaction of the left,” Lewis said, “when you see people like Ted Cruz being chased out of restaurants by a mob…” – READ MORE

The Far-left Cnn Spent Much Of Tuesday Defending Mob Action Against Republicans As A “constitutional Right” And As Fearless Acts Of Free Speech.

Later, during his last-place evening show, far-left activist Don Lemon went even further in defending mob action against the political right by framing it as free speech.

“In the Constitution, you can protest whenever and wherever you want. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it in a restaurant, that you can’t do it on a football field. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it on a cable news — you can do it wherever you want.”

“To call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is just beyond the pale,” Lemon said before cutting to a commercial. – READ MORE