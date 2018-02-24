WATCH: Eric Bolling Shares Heartwarming Story About President Trump Calling Him About His Son

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling shared a powerful story about President Trump calling him after his late son passed away from an opioid overdose at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday.

“I spoke to President Trump, in the deep, dark times that my wife and I were having,” Bolling explained. “We were going to sit down for the Thanksgiving dinner. There was an empty chair.”

“We are walking over to the table and the phone rang. It was President Trump who said, Eric, no one should have to lose a child and we are thinking of you. Very, very important that he did that”- READ MORE

