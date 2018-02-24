Dem candidate under fire for ‘crusty old Marine’ comment

A Democrat running for Congress in San Diego is under fire after allegedly calling a rival candidate a “crusty old Marine” during a campaign event — though she denies she was referring to her opponent.

The comments by Sara Jacobs, 29, who is running to replace outgoing Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, were reported in an otherwise glowing profile in Cosmopolitan — which described her as a “bitmoji-using, America’s Top Model-loving” candidate.

Asked how she would fare with the district’s large military population, considering fellow Democrat Doug Applegate is a retired Marine colonel, she responded: “It’s true…I’m not a crusty old Marine.”

Cosmo called it “an awkward moment” and reported that the group remained “mostly silent.” The remarks quickly sparked a backlash from Democrats and Republicans.

“As somebody who proudly served our country and risked life and limb to defend our nation and our families, I believe that no candidate for public office should attack our service members,” Christina Prejean, an Air Force veteran and Democratic candidate, said in a statement to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We serve because of our innate passion to protect our country. We should never tear down veterans.” – READ MORE

