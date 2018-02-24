Mattis expected to back transgender troops — if they can deploy, official says

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to recommend to President Trump that transgender people can serve in the U.S. military if they can deploy overseas, a U.S. official with knowledge of the secretary’s thinking on the issue told Fox News Thursday.

The official said Mattis did not want to go against recent federal court orders which ruled Trump’s proposed ban on transgender people serving in the military is unlawful.

Mattis’ expected decision was first reported by The Washington Post.

Officials tell Fox News that Mattis’ thinking has also been shaped by his recently announced policy that any service member unable to deploy with his or her unit for more than 12 months must leave the military. – READ MORE

