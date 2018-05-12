WATCH: Elizabeth Warren video from 2012 on ‘being Native American’ comes back to bite her

Time for some flashback gold from Sen. Elizabeth Warren in regards to her claims to Cherokee heritage. Check out this 2012 attempt to suspend reality:

.@SenWarren in 2012: "Being Native American has been part of my story, I guess, since the day I was born." pic.twitter.com/7N7pQiFEKN — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 10, 2018

Proof-positive that she’s always been spinning HARD on this issue and hasn’t left herself any backpedal room. – READ MORE

