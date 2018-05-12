Entertainment Politics
Take a SEAT! James Woods OWNS Kamala Harris for playing morality card with Gina Haspel and it’s SAVAGE
Yeah yeah yeah, we know Kamala, you think it somehow makes sense for you of all people to play the morality card with Gina Haspel. And seriously with this line of questioning? Asking her fairly in-depth and detailed questions and demanding a yes or no answer was just another way for you to play politics …
I asked Trump nominee Gina Haspel four different times whether she believe the CIA’s previous interrogation techniques, like waterboarding, were immoral. She repeatedly declined to answer. pic.twitter.com/UhH0j3U4uY
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) May 9, 2018
Because you’re a opportunistic climber, whom nobody takes seriously. https://t.co/t223kiWe5s
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 11, 2018
Sadly, too many people in California seem to take her seriously.