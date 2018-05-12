Politics
Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa charged for failing to file federal income taxes
Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has been charged with three misdemeanor counts for failing to file federal tax returns in 2013, 2014 and 2015:
Inbox: Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, age 53, of Baltimore, Maryland was charged by federal criminal information today with three misdemeanor counts of failure to file a U.S. Individual Tax Return.
De Sousa sain in a statement that he wants to resolve this situation “as quickly as possible”- READ MORE
