WATCH: Diamond and Silk Utterly Crush Rep, ‘We See You Do Look at Fake News’

Posted on by
Diamond and Silk gained millions of fans by being blunt and making no apologies for their conservative views, and that fiery attitude just led to a clash on Capitol Hill.

The African American supporters of Donald Trump, whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, were recently asked to testify on online censorship of conservative voices.

Diamond and Silk’s social media presence, particularly on Facebook, has seen what they believe is a targeted plan to limit the influence of Trump supporters. At one point, Facebook went as far as labeling the ladies’ page as “dangerous,” although the network later claimed this was a mistake.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was the one challenging the conservative duo this week. The liberal New York congressman tried to discredit Diamond and Silk and imply that they were shills for the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

He tried to shame outspoken black conservatives, but they didn't back down....

