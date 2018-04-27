TV Show Underway About Alleged Celebrity Sex Trafficking Cult

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a company called Annapurna Television is working on a TV docuseries that will loosely follow the actual events that took place with Nxivm.

The hope is to detail “what happens when women who join what they’re told is a secret sisterhood created to empower them find themselves psychologically enthralled and horrifically sexually enslaved to its leader — and their flesh branded with his initials,” The Hollywood Reporter says.

Although no network has officially signed on to carry the series, a few big names are rumored to be working on the show. Shannon Woodward of “Westworld” is reportedly producing the show with the help of Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Susan Goldberg. – READ MORE

