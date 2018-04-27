Cybersecurity Expert Not Buying Reid’s ‘Hacker’ Story

MSNBC host Joy Reid has tried to douse the controversy surrounding homophobic posts that an Internet archive search found on a blog she managed more than a decade ago by claiming hackers had manipulated the blog to insert offensive material.

In a statement Monday to Mediaite, Reid claimed an “unknown, external party” accessed her now-defunct blog and added “offensive and hateful references that are fabricated and run counter to my personal beliefs and ideology.” Reid claimed she discovered the hacks after she began working with “a cyber-security expert who first identified the unauthorized activity.”

But Reid’s claims have been met with skepticism. Cybersecurity expert Jason McNew, who spent 12 years working for the White House and Camp David under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, told the Daily Caller it will be difficult for Reid to prove her innocence.

“Her claims are incredulous to say the least. Proving what she’s saying with any certainty would be extremely difficult,” McNew said. “People’s viewpoints have changed a lot [in the last 25 years].”

Reid’s attorneys sent letters in December to the Internet Archive — a nonprofit group that maintains cached versions of webpages — and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, demanding the companies remove archived pages of her blog. – READ MORE

