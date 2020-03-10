WATCH: Detroit rally for Joe Biden descends into chaos — and he blames Trump

Left-wing protesters interrupted a political rally for Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan, but he blamed President Donald Trump for the pandemonium.

Two sets of protesters disrupted the rally for the Democratic presidential front-runner. One was protesting against the NAFTA trade agreement, while the other advocated for the “Green New Deal.”

“The Bernie Bros are here!” Biden said in response. “Let them go, folks, that’s OK! This is not a Trump rally!”

Biden lost control of the rally for several minutes as the protesters chanted against him and his supporters counter-chanted, "Let's go, Joe!"

