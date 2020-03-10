Italy Locks Down Entire Country Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday that the government has locked down the entire country in an attempt to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus, which originated in China.

“Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the measures, which come into effect on Tuesday, were necessary to defend the most fragile members of the community,” the BBC reported. “He added that the best thing for the citizens of Italy was to stay at home. Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumped on Monday by 97 to 463. It is the worst-hit country after China.”

Tells Italians to stay at home, to think of the common good, to play their part to combat #Coronavirus. Cancels all sports matches across the country. — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) March 9, 2020

Conte said that everyone should stay "at home" and that the country decided that the expanded measures needed to be done "immediately."

