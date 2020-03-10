Biden, Bernie Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and socialist Bernie Sanders canceled rallies they had planned in Ohio tonight over fears of the coronavirus, which originated in China.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” the Sanders campaign said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”

“All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis,” the statement concluded.

The Biden campaign announced that they would cancel their rally several minutes after the Sanders campaign announced their decision. – READ MORE

