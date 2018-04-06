Teens arrested for trying to smuggle more than $1.3 million worth of opioids across border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested three teenagers over the weekend in three separate attempts to smuggle opioids into the U.S. from Mexico.

The teens allegedly strapped packages of fentanyl to their bodies and tried to cross the border, officials said in a news release.

In just over a week, CPB has thwarted more than $1.3 million worth of illegal drugs from entering the country.

“These cases all involve juveniles allegedly attempting to smuggle a dangerous and lethal narcotic such as fentanyl. Fentanyl is known to be 50 to 100 times more deadly than heroin,” said Pete Flores, director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego.

“The dangers associated with the unfamiliarity of handling fentanyl can be deadly,” he said. “Please understand that no matter what you may be told, there are consequences for engaging in this type of activity, not to mention the dangers of working with transnational criminal organizations.” – READ MORE

