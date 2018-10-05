WATCH: DEMOCRATIC SEN RON WYDEN FUMBLES A SIMPLE QUESTION – REVEALS MORE THAN HE SHOULD

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) refused to deny a concerted Democratic effort to deploy “delay tactics” during an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday.

Bolduan pressed the Senator from Oregon about the recent comments from Democrats concerning past FBI checks into Kavanaugh.

“Can you say when it comes to this new suggestion from Democrats tonight about the past background checks, can you say to me with 100% confidence that this late move is not a delay tactic?” Bolduan asked. – READ MORE