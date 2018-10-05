Mormon Tabernacle Choir changes its name after 150 years to WHAT? ‘They No Longer Liked the word Mormon’

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has changed its name after more than 150 years, according to an update to the choir’s website Friday morning.

The choir, arguably one of the most well-known in the world, will now be known as “The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square” as the church moves away from the nickname “Mormon.”

In August, church officials emphasized the use of Jesus Christ in the church’s name.

A small choir was formed in 1847 when a group sang at a church conference, shortly after pioneers arrived in Utah, according to the choir’s website. The choir has performed at general conferences since and is a staple of the church’s conferences, events and performances. READ MORE:

