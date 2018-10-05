New Survey: 43% Less Likely to Watch Sports, Entertainment Because They’re Too Political

According to new data from a Media Research Center/McLaughlin & Associates national poll of 1,000 likely voters:

74% agree with the statement, “When I watch live sports or entertainment shows on television I am trying to get away from politics and do not want to be bombarded with partisan political messages.”

43% said they have been less likely to watch live sports and entertainment shows because they have become too political.

Among likely voters who claim they are watching less pro football this year, the top two reasons they cite are “tired of the political statements”associated with the NFL and the “political agenda of the announcers and players.” – READ MORE