WATCH: Democratic rep claims President Trump must be impeached ‘to deal with slavery’

p. Al Green (D-Texas) claimed in an interview Saturday that President Donald Trump must be impeached “to deal with slavery” — despite the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, being ratified in 1865.

Green, whose articles of impeachment were overwhelmingly rejected by the House, was asked on MSNBC what the outcome of the impeachment proceedings will be “if more evidence is revealed.”

In response, Green invoked America’s “original sin.”

“I believe that the American people understand that this is something that we must do at this point,” Green said. “I also think that if we don’t include some of the things that are important to people of color then I think that our business won’t be finished with.”

“I do believe, ma’am, that we have to deal with the original sin,” Green continued. “We have to deal with slavery. Slavery was the thing that put all of what President Trump has done lately into motion. It’s insidious … racism. The president has played on racism and he’s used that as a weapon to galvanize a base of support to mobilize people.” – READ MORE