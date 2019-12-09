WATCH: CNN host confronts Jerry Nadler over impeachment, exposes his partisan hypocrisy

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) was confronted Sunday over remarks he made about then-Bill Clinton’s impending impeachment in 1998 that would prove his current political pursuit against President Donald Trump to be hypocritical.

In 1998, Nadler, being that he is a Democrat, opposed Clinton’s impeachment. CNN host Dana Bash confronted Nadler on “State of the Union” with what he said at the time:

They must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties, and largely opposed by the other.

Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy, would produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come.

After playing the clip, Bash asked how Nadler’s current pursuit of impeachment is different, especially considering not a single Republican has indicated they will support impeachment. – READ MORE