Adam Schiff Fails to Show Up at Impeachment Hearing

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) failed to show up at the presentation of his own committee’s impeachment report at the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

“The star witness failed to show up!” exclaimed Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

Schiff’s 300-page report, released last Tuesday afternoon, is the only “evidence” to be presented in the impeachment inquiry.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) instructed Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) last Thursday to begin drafting articles of impeachment on that basis.

But the man who has driven the impeachment inquiry for several months — primarily behind closed doors, in the Special Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF) in the basement of the U.S. Capitol — did not show up in person. – READ MORE