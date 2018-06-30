WATCH: Democrat Senator Makes False Claim About Neil Gorsuch, Gets Embarrassed

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand embarrassed herself on national television on Thursday night after she falsely stated that no Democratic senators voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s first Supreme Court justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

CNN's Chris Cuomo had to correct Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for falsely claiming that no Democrats voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch. Watch Cuomo's face when Gillibrand makes the claim. pic.twitter.com/0n3YHiood8 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 29, 2018

Appearing in CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” with host Chris Cuomo, Gillibrand falsely stated multiple times that Gorsuch did not receive any Democratic votes and was confirmed with only Republican votes.

After Gillibrand said, “He didn’t get a vote from one Democrat,” Cuomo pushed backed, asking, “Are you right that he didn’t get one vote? Didn’t he get three?” – READ MORE

