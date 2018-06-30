Protesters greet first lady with inflatable Trump in Klan outfit at border facility

Protesters greeted first lady Melania Trump in Phoenix on Thursday with a giant balloon mocking her husband.

A group of protesters waited for the first lady to arrive at the facility with a balloon depicting President Trump in a Ku Klux Klan outfit across the street from the Southwest Key migrant holding facility, according to local reporters.

About 30 protesters are waiting for Melania Trump across the street from a Southwest Key facility in west Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/APNHKcYh3Z — Matthew Casey (@MatthewCasey3) June 28, 2018

Southwest Key is a nonprofit that runs 26 immigrant shelter facilities for children across Texas, Arizona and California.

The first lady, who arrived in Tucson, Ariz., earlier Tuesday morning for her second visit to an immigrant holding facility in a week, made the stop at the Phoenix shelter for migrant children shortly after. – READ MORE

