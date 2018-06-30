Fake News: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spreads Hoax Stats on U.S. Mass Shootings

Alexandria Ocasio-cortez, Candidate For U.s. Congress (D-ny), Reacted To The Lives Lost In Annapolis By Claiming The Attack Marked The 195th Mass Shooting This Year.

Horrifying. This is our nation’s 195th mass shooting – this year. https://t.co/zNBsX3sulZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 28, 2018

The figure was so far removed from reality that Mother Jones editor Mark Follman stepped in to correct the record.

Writing in The New York Times, he said: At Mother Jones, where I work as an editor, we have complied an in-depth open-source database covering more than three decades of public mass shootings. By our measure, there have been four “mass shootings” this year, including the one in San Bernardino, and at least 73 such attacks since 1982.

Follman showed the claim of 355 mass shootings was about 351 incidents too high. The actual number of mass shootings for 2015 was four. – READ MORE

