WATCH: Democrat Reveals How Obama Admin ‘Tried to Keep Quiet’ Child Migrant Crisis

The media’s current fixation with President Donald Trump’s administration is on immigration and how immigration officials handle children who illegally cross the border with their parents.

There are several reasons this story has had staying power even though it’s based on a sketchy understanding of the facts: Comedian Samantha Bee’s unfortunate use of a certain word, viral pictures involving children in cells that actually happened during the Obama administration, a hack journalist going on a rant about empathy and Joe Scarborough going on a rant about how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are Nazis, inter alia.

However, one thing the media would like to forget is the fact that the Obama administration treated illegal immigrant children worse, especially during the height of the migrant crisis in 2014-2015. That’s something that the media have liked to sweep under the rug.

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas didn’t get the memo, apparently. In an appearance Saturday on CNN, the congressman pointed out that former President Barack Obama’s administration tried to cover up how bad the migrant crisis was, something that the media was more than willing to oblige him on. – READ MORE

