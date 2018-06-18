Voters Have Spoken: Trump-Kim Summit Was a Huge Win

Now a major poll shows that a majority of American voters believe the “experts” were wrong in their predictions and the high-stakes summit to secure a nuclear weapons-free peace on the Korean peninsula was a success.

That poll was conducted by Morning Consult/Politico in the immediate aftermath of the Singapore summit and revealed that 54 percent of registered voters considered the summit to be either somewhat or very successful.

About 24 percent of voters believed the summit was not successful and 22 percent couldn’t say for sure or had no opinion.

Unsurprisingly, the view of the summit as a success was shared by a large majority of Republican voters — 79 percent — but even 48 percent of independents thought it was successful compared to 22 percent who didn’t, and Democrats were split 38-40 in terms of it being a success or unsuccessful. – READ MORE

