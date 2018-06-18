Sen. Ted Cruz Rousts Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel In Charity Basketball Game

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) narrowly edged out late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in a charity basketball game Saturday night, 11-9.

The game was the result of weeks of trash talk between the two men, stemming from a Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors matchup in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. “Kimmel joked that Cruz resembled a blobfish, a not particularly attractive creature that dwells at the bottom of the ocean,” the Houston Chronicle reported , to which Cruz responded by declaring he’d beat Kimmel in a game of one-on-one.

Dubbed the First Annual Blobfish Basketball Classic, the game took place at the sold out Texas Southern University’s Health and Physical Education Arena on Saturday evening (although only half the arena’s seats were available, since it was technically a half-court game).

Both men wagered a total of $5,000 on the game. The proceeds from the game will go to two Houston-area children’s charities, Generation One and Texas Children’s Hospital. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1