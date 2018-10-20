    True Pundit

    WATCH: Democrat Rep. Suggests Kushner Had Journalist Murdered, Backlash Ensues

    Posted on
    Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) on Friday accused senior White House adviser Jared Kushner of orchestrating the killing of Saudi-born Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

    Castro, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN he did not have substantial evidence to support his claim, but repeatedly cited media reports on the subject.

    Castro cited unspecified reporting “that Jared Kushner may have, with U.S. intelligence, delivered a hit list, an enemies list, to the crown prince, to MBS, in Saudi Arabia and that the prince may have acted on that.”

    CNN host Poppy Harlow attempted to clarify what reporting Castro was referring to, saying CNN had not reported on that accusation. – READ MORE

