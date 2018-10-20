Rihanna, in support of Colin Kaepernick, declines Super Bowl performance: report

Rihanna has declined to perform at the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in support of Colin Kaepernick, according to a report out Thursday.

The 30-year-old “Umbrella” singer disagrees with the NFL’s stance on kneeling during the national anthem, according to Us Weekly, and has decided to skip a performance opportunity at the February 2019 game.

Organizers for the game "really wanted Rihanna to be next year's performer in Atlanta," a source told the news outlet. "They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn't agree with the NFL's stance."