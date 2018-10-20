Model Melanie Marden Defends ‘Brave’ Nude Portrayal of Melania Trump: ‘Opportunity to Empower Women’

Model Melanie Marden Praised Herself For Her “brave” Decision To Film A Nude Scene Depicting First Lady Melania Trump Stripping In The Oval Office In An Interview Released Thursday.

Rapper T.I.’s controversial video features Marden taking off an “I Don’t Really Care. Do U?” jacket, popularized by President Donald Trump’s wife Melania, then mounting the Resolute Desk dressed only in high heels. “It was an opportunity for me to step right outside my comfort zone and play the first lady — yes, naked, which I’ve never done before… I was brave,” Marden told Inside Edition.

She responded to complaints that the video could be interpreted as “bullying” Mrs. Trump, saying the “first lady’s husband does a lot of bullying himself.”

Marden responded to some of the backlash in an Instagram post this week, saying that her decision to appear in the video was somehow an "opportunity to empower women."