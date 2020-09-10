WATCH: Democrat Leader Ilhan Omar Appears to Endorse Riots That Have Destroyed Lives and Businesses in Minneapolis

In a video tweeted by The Hill Sunday, Democrat “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) endorsed the riots that have destroyed countless lives and businesses over the past three months. Omar is speaking in the video to her constituents.

Reading from a script, Omar calls the riots “an ongoing uprising over centuries of racial neglect and oppression.” She added that “we maintain a system that grinds millions into desperate poverty.” She further calls for a socialist system to replace our open capitalist system.

Rep. @IlhanMN: “We are in the midst of an ongoing uprising over centuries of racial neglect and oppression.” pic.twitter.com/XyzJ85JIqQ — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2020

Omar’s ingratitude to the country that saved her and her family is staggering.

According to her official biography, the first-term Democrat was born in the capital of Somalia, Mogadishu, which had been ravaged by “uprisings” from warlords and terrorists after its government collapsed in 1991. Children were being taken by the rival militias, armed with guns and a powerful local drug called “khat,” and made to fight in the horrific gang war. An estimated 500,000 Somalis died in the street wars, and about 1.5 million fled. – READ MORE

