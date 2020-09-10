California Is Now a Third-World Country

The mayor of Los Angeles told residents to unplug their appliances, shut off their air conditioners, and turn on a fan after 3 p.m.

Look at this…

It’s almost 3 p.m. Time to turn off major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees (or use a fan instead), turn off excess lights and unplug any appliances you’re not using. We need every Californian to help conserve energy. Please do your part. #FlexAlert — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 6, 2020

And they call those of us in flyover country backwards…

All I know is that out here in the sticks, out here in hick country, out here in the hinterlands, my 3,200 square foot home (if you count my finished basement) is as comfortable, cool, and dry as a shopping mall. A 72 perfect degrees, and it has been at least five years since the power’s gone out, and even then it wasn’t longer than an hour.

Who’s the bumpkin now?

There is no better sign you live in a third world country than rationed electricity.

Honestly, if your government is too inept to deliver the basics, and other than water — something else California can’t deliver — there is nothing more basic than electricity, you live in a third world country. – READ MORE

