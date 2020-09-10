Colin Kaepernick included in ‘Madden 21’ video game as ‘starting-caliber quarterback’

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played quarterback in the NFL since 2016, and there’s no indication that he will return this season. Still the popular EA Sports “Madden” video game franchise will include Kaepernick as a player in the 2021 version of the game, the company announced Tuesday.

Not only will Kaepernick be playable in the game, but he will have a higher skill rating than several current high-profile starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback,” read a statement on the Madden NFL 21 Twitter page. “The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We’ve had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes.

“Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football,” the statement continued. “We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today.” – READ MORE

