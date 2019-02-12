WATCH: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Dodges Question About ‘Green New Deal’ Feasibility By Citing The Moon Landing

On Sunday, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper.

During the segment, Tapper asked Murphy about the feasibility of the “Green New Deal (GND),” a piece of environmental legislation that was proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and now has 67 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives.

TAPPER: You co-sponsored a resolution outlining a green new deal in the Senate this week that calls for a sweeping overhaul of the entire U.S. economy in 10 years by “meeting 100% of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, and zero emission energy sources.”

A fellow senator who caucuses with the Democrats, independent Senator Angus King of Maine, as well as Obama’s former energy secretary Ernest Moniz, say they don’t think that this plan is realistic.

MURPHY: I think it's absolutely realistic and I frankly think we need to set our sights high. I think there are a lot of people who said that it wasn't realistic for the United States to get a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s when President Kennedy initially outlined that goal. But we did it. And I think we have to set our sights high.