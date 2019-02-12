Former ‘Never Trump’ conservative columnist endorses Trump in 2020

Conservative columnist Erick Erickson, who declared himself “Never Trump” during the 2016 election, endorsed President Trump for reelection in 2020 on Monday.

In a column on his site, The Resurgent, Erickson writes that some of his concerns about Trump remain, but that the president and Vice President Pence have “earned vote.”

“I still struggle on the character issue and I understand Christian friends who would rather sit it out than get involved,” Erickson writes. “But I also recognize that we cannot have the Trump Administration policies without President Trump and there is much to like.”

The columnist says he voted third-party in 2016, but that “the path of opting out or protesting now … seems irrelevant.”

Three years ago this week, I declared myself #NeverTrump in 2016. Today, I'm endorsing President Trump and Vice President Pence for re-election in 2020 and am glad to help them on the trail as needed during Campaign 2020. https://t.co/7Tan0AUqhO — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 11, 2019

Erickson praises Trump on a number of policy issues, including tax reform, regulatory rollbacks, moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and withdrawing the nation from the Paris climate pact.

He also says, however, he will not stay "silent" on criticism of the president, adding that he has "ongoing concerns on tariffs, the national direction on North Korea, and other issues."