There’s A Racial Double Standard In Justin Fairfax Case, Says Mika Brzezinski

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski claimed there’s a double standard in the Justin Fairfax assault case on “Morning Joe” Monday and said Democrats should be concerned about the possible fallout.

“It also is a layer of politics here that makes me really uncomfortable. We have the lieutenant governor, who’s accused by two credible women of sexual assault and it feels like the reaction is different,” Brzezinski said.

“I’m not saying the reaction is incorrect. I think that’s to be debated as well. These are accusations. These are non-proven accusations, non-proven I say in the court of law. So that’s a whole conversation on itself, but it appears that there’s a double standard at play in terms of the race issue and the MeToo front in terms of Virginia. I’m worried about it. I’m worried about it for Democrats.”

Brzezinski was referring to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the photos that surfaced of the Democrat wearing blackface in an old school yearbook.

Guest Nick Confessore said sexual assault is a graver charge than wearing blackface, before Brzezinski jumped back in to defend Fairfax’s accusers.

“An allegation of sexual assault in the hierarchy of terrible things is probably a little more terrible than wearing blackface, which is also a terrible thing,” Confessore replied.

“And what woman would do it if it wasn’t true?” Brzezinski shot back.

