WATCH: Dem Senator Calls For ‘9/11 Style Commission’ To Investigate Supposed Russian Hack

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York wants to assemble a “9/11 style commission” to look into allegations the Russian government hacked the 2016 presidential election, according to a Monday interview on CNN.

“Sen. Lindsey Graham and I have a bipartisan bill to do a deep dive, a 9/11 style commission that will look into how were we hacked, what were our cyber vulnerabilities, what are our cyber vulnerabilities today, and what can we do to prevent another type of interference in the ’18 election,” she told CNN’s “New Day.”

Gillibrand said tech giants like Facebook share responsibility for any interference by selling ads to foreign actors without question. She called for more government regulation and “accountability” on the web going forward. – READ MORE