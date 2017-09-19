Soros-Funded Activists Demand Democrats Oppose Border Security At Any Cost

Leading activist groups backed by pro-open borders financier George Soros are demanding that congressional Democrats obstruct any measures that allow the administration to enforce existing immigration law, even if they come as part of a package granting amnesty to more than 800,000 “DREAMers.”

Soros-backed “resistance” group Indivisible is partnering with the National Immigration Law Center and United We Dream to increase pressure on all congressional Democrats, but especially House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whom the activists criticize for having a “cozy relationship with Trump.”

The activists are organizing phone call campaigns this week to pressure Democrats to reject any DACA legislation that includes funding for border security measures.