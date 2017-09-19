Free Speech Social Network ‘Gab’ Threatened with Termination from Domain Provider

Gab, a free speech-orientated social network, has been given five days to change domain services from its provider Asia Registry, who claimed their domain will otherwise be terminated.

In an email, Asia Registry, an Australian company, claimed that the social network violated their “Abuse Policy” and “Australian federal and state anti-discrimination laws, which prohibit public vilification on the basis of race, religion, or ethnic origin.”

“Asia Registry’s Abuse Policy specifically prohibits use of a domain name in a manner that is discriminatory or hateful,” they continued, before warning Gab: “Asia Registry will cancel your domain name registration” if they don’t find another provider within five days. – READ MORE