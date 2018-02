WATCH: Dem Sen. Heidi Heitkamp High-Fives Chuck Schumer After Voting Against 20-Week Abortion Ban

Last night, North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp was one of 46 senators — nearly all Democrats — to vote against ending a filibuster, effectively killing a bill that would have outlawed abortions after 20 weeks gestation, a horrific practice.

Heitkamp, who is up for re-election this year as a moderate Democrat in a “red” state, probably should have kept her ghoulish celebration over the vote to herself, but in a fit of excitement, she apparently decided to high-five Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to mark her win.

Senator Heidi Heitkamp High-Fives Sen Chuck Schumer after she votes NO on the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” Do you feel this NO vote represents the people of North Dakota? pic.twitter.com/NceBgAuknj — Chris Berg (@chrisbergPOVNOW) January 30, 2018

North Dakota power blogger, Rob Port, caught Heidi in action. – READ MORE

Following Ohio, Utah could become the fifth state in the Union to ban abortion on Down syndrome babies in response to news out of Iceland and Denmark claiming that Down syndrome has been “eradicated” in those countries.

“America has a high rate of abortions on such babies as well and so several states have endeavored to ban abortions when done specifically to target a baby with Down syndrome,” according to LifeNews.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, a Republican state representative from Clearfield, said that the bill proposed would make it illegal to obtain an abortion solely for a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. The bill would make seeking a Down syndrome-specific abortion a Class A misdemeanor.

On the difficulty of enforcing the law, Lisonbee said, “I think there are ways around every law.” – READ MORE

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that it would revoke an Obama-era “legal guidance” that discouraged states from defunding organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, that provide abortion services.

According to officials who spoke with Reuters, HHS will implement new regulations aimed at protecting health care workers’ civil rights based on religious and conscience objections.

HHS said the changes were necessary after years of the federal government forcing health care workers to provide services like abortion, euthanasia, and sterilization.

The Obama-era guidance restricted states’ ability “to take certain actions against family-planning providers that offer abortions,” according to a statement by HHS. – READ MORE