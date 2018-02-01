Congressmen Fear FBI’S Wray Threatened or Blackmailed; FBI Director Turns Toward Deep State

FBI Director Christopher Wray has either been threatened to do the bidding of the Deep State, or he has turned from white-hat savior of the embattled FBI to just another black-hat villain at its helm.

Several Congressional sources as well as one high-level White House source said Wray pulled a surprising about-face on GOP leaders in the last 24 hours. And instead of working with the White House and the House Intelligence Committee on the Hill on the pending release of the controversial FISA memo, Wray came out Wednesday seemingly threatening the White House and President Donald Trump.

“We think somebody threatened him, got to him,” one Congressional source said. “Between Tuesday and Wednesday he was a completely different guy.”

A White House source said President Trump was not pleased with Wray’s demeanor on Wednesday and his jockeying to try to prevent the FISA memo from being released.

“He maybe maneuvering himself out of a job,” the White House source said. “The President does not need another (James) Comey across the street running the FBI.”

What angered and concerned folks on the Hill?

In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the FBI said that it has “grave concerns” about a Republican-crafted memo alleging corrosive abuse of U.S. surveillance powers by the Justice Department that is expected to be released in the coming days.

“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the bureau said.

Whoa. INBOX, in rare public statement, FBI says it had limited opportunity to review the Nunes memo before the vote and "we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy." pic.twitter.com/gf3NmuW1DZ — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) January 31, 2018

“As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” – READ MORE

Tuesday on On SiriusXM’s “Make It Plain with Mark Thompson,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said it could be “treasonous” to release the memo the House Intelligence Committee voted to release on Monday.

Booker said, “This fury and fire that has been created within the right around this, is to me tantamount to a dangerous conspiracy theory that can undermine the important work our Justice Department and intelligence communities do.”- READ MORE

The White House plans to release a classified House Intelligence Committee memo that Republicans say shows anti-Trump bias by the FBI and the Justice Department, U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly said on Wednesday.

“It will be released here pretty quick, I think, and then the whole world can see it,” Kelly said in an interview on Fox News Radio, adding that he has seen the four-page document and that White House lawyers are currently reviewing it. – READ MORE

Did President Donald Trump just pledge to release the controversial FISA memo?

Sure seems that way.

His private comments were caught on video during the State of the Union Address.